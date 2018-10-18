Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

$5,000 reward offered for info on Brookline cat impaled by arrow

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, 8:03 a.m.
A $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who fired an arrow into a cat named Ollie last week in Brookline. Pittsburgh police say the cat’s owners took their pet to an animal hospital for treatment but he had to be euthanized because the arrow punctured its lung.
An animal rights organization is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who fired an arrow into a cat in Brookline last week.

The reward is being offered by the organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

Pittsburgh Police Officer Christine Luffy, who investigates animal cruelty cases, said Nathan Orr and his fiancee, Kearston Knapp, reported hearing what sounded like cats fighting outside the front door of their Elmbank Street home at about 4 p.m. Saturday.

The couple opened the door and found their pet cat, Ollie, with an arrow through its body, Luffy said.

The family took the cat to an animal hospital for treatment, but the pet had to be euthanized because the arrow pierced its chest and punctured its lung.

The couple told Luffy that the incident was traumatic for their kids, ages 6 and 3.

Luffy has been canvassing the neighborhood seeking information about the incident.

To reach report any information connected with the case, call Luffy at 412-488-8425.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

