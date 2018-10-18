Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

County police offering reward for info leading to credit card fraud suspects

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, 10:12 a.m.
Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers has released photographs from store surveillance cameras of three suspects wanted for credit card fraud. A reward is being offered for information leading to their arrest and conviction.
Updated 2 hours ago

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of suspects wanted for access device fraud in the Wilmerding area.

Allegheny County police say that during the past several months, multiple victims in the Wilmerding area reported that their credit or debit card information was fraudulently used at various retail locations in the county.

Police are trying to determine how the card information was obtained.

Investigation say three suspects were caught on store surveillance cameras making the fraudulent purchases.

Anyone with information about the case or the identity of the suspects is asked to call Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers at 412-255-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

