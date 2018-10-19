Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Ex-WTAE meteorologist Ray Petelin joins KDKA

Tribune-Review | Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, 12:00 p.m.
Meteorologist Ray Petelin is back on the air — this time at KDKA
Ray Petelin/Facebook
Meteorologist Ray Petelin is back on the air — this time at KDKA

Updated 4 minutes ago

Meteorologist Ray Petelin is back on the air.

"I think you should watch KDKA-TV, CBS Pittsburgh this evening," he posted Friday on Facebook. "I hear some handsome guy is returning to television! Tell your friends!"

Friday afternoon, Petelin was preparing to go on the air at 4 p.m. and throughout the evening. He'll work as a fill-in freelance employee, KDKA officials said.

"I'm really excited to be at a place that appreciates my experience and my creativity," he told the Tribune-Review. "I can't wait to see how this goes."

He said he linked up with KDKA through email after his career ended at WTAE.

KDKA money and politics editor Jon Delano tweeted a welcome message.

“He starts this evening, joining our already #1 weather team,” the tweet said.

Celina Pompeani, KDKA-TV traffic anchor, tweeted at Petelin: “Congrats!”

Even departing WTAE anchor Jackie Cain offered her congrats.

"Could not be more thrilled for my friend @RayPetelinWx in his new role at KDKA!!!! Rock it, my friend," she tweeted.

WTAE parted ways with Petelin in September.

He said at the time, it was “not my decision, but that’s life. I choose to look at this as an opportunity, rather than a setback. The sun came up this morning.”

