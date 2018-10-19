Ohio woman caught with loaded gun at Pittsburgh International
Updated 3 hours ago
Security officials at Pittsburgh International found a loaded handgun in an Ohio woman’s carry-on bag Thursday, according to Transportation Safety Administration officials.
The woman, who TSA officials did not identify, was stopped at a security checkpoint when agents found a .380 caliber handgun in her bag, according to TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein. The gun was loaded with six bullets.
The incident marked the 29th firearm stopped at the airport’s checkpoint in 2018. Last year, TSA officials in Pittsburgh caught 37 guns at the checkpoint.
Allegheny County police questioned the woman, from Austintown, and confiscated the handgun, Farbstein said. She faces a civil penalty from the TSA. A typical first-offense fine is $3,900.
Travelers wishing to bring their firearms must pack them in their checked baggage inside a hard-side, locking case. Firearms must be unloaded.
