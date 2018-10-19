Primanti Bros. to open full restaurant, bar at Pittsburgh International Airport

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Travelers craving a taste of Pittsburgh soon will have a new option to chomp on during layovers and flights to and from the city.

Primanti Bros. is coming to Pittsburgh International Airport this spring.

The Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain — and its signature monster-sized sandwiches piled high with french fries and coleslaw — plans to open one of its newest locations inside the airport in Moon Township, officials announced Friday.

“Passengers have been asking for an airport Primanti’s for years. We are so happy to partner with this iconic restaurant that reflects perhaps Pittsburgh’s best-known sandwich,” Allegheny County Airport Authority Chief Commercial Officer Eric Sprys said in a statement. “This is another piece of our sense of place initiative – to bring more of our region’s great food and culture into the terminal.”

The new restaurant will be more than just a takeout counter. Primanti’s plans to occupy 2,700 square feet in the airport’s Center Core. The space will include a full bar and be modeled after Primanti’s original location in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.

The move marks Primanti’s first foray into an airport as the popular chain expands across Pennsylvania.

Primanti Bros. dates to 1933, when Joe Primanti began selling sandwiches to hungry truckers via a lunch cart in the Strip District. He then opened a storefront on 18th Street between Penn Avenue and Smallman Street.

“We’ve been doin’ this for 86 years,” Toni Haggerty, long-time manager of the Strip District location, which is open 24 hours. “And we’re going to keep doing the same thing now that we’re in the airport. Big sandwiches. Big drinks. The same attitude you’ve been getting from me since 1973. Oh, and breakfast. We’re serving up a great breakfast.”

Primanti’s now has 44 locations across seven states, including Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan and Florida.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.