FBI seeks woman who robbed Penn Hills bank

The FBI and Penn Hills Police are looking for a woman who robbed the PNC Bank on Rodi Road in Penn Hills on Thursday evening.

The robber, described as a white woman in her late 40s, threatened bank employees with a gun, though she never showed a weapon, according to the FBI.

She was wearing a black hat and dark hoodie.

Police shared a security camera photograph of the suspect.

Nobody was hurt. Police did not disclose whether the woman made off with any money.

Anyone with information is asked to called the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office at (412) 432-4000.

This is the second robbery at a Penn Hills PNC this year. A man robbed a bank on Twin Oaks Drive in January.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.