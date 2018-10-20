Second suspect charged in New Castle triple homicide

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A warrant has been issued for a second suspect in Tuesday’s triple homicide in New Castle.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of Anthony Lavon Cooper, 19, of Harrison Township, Michigan, a northeast suburb of Detroit.

He faces charges of homicide, criminal conspiracy and carrying an unlicensed firearm.

New Castle police on Thursday charged Steven Procopio , 19, of New Wilmington in Lawrence County with killing Nichole Pumphrey, 31; her daughter, Amariah Emery, 10; and Lawrence Cannon, 31.

A third person, Jody L. Hammer, 41, of New Wilmington, was charged on Thursday with obstruction of justice in connection with the case. She is currently in Lawrence County Prison on $50,000 bail.

Investigators were called to Pumphrey’s home about 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday after four other children in the house discovered the victims’ bodies, according to investigators.

Anyone with information on Cooper is asked to call New Castle police at 724-656-3570.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.