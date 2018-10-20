Faraday Lecture will bring sound and fire to Soldiers & Sailors Hall

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What: 31st annual Faraday Lecture, "Science You Can See (and Hear)," presented by the Society for Analytical Chemists of Pittsburgh and the Spectroscopy Society of Pittsburgh.

To demonstrate the concept of a standing wave, Cal U professor Gregg Gould could just use a camera to zoom in on a plucked guitar string.

But Gould prefers to think big. Instead, he’ll use 20 feet of latex tubing and make it vibrate using a variable-speed drill.

“It causes standing waves with a wavelength of 40 feet and the tubing vibrates several feet up and down,” Gould said. “Of course, the frequency of that wave is below what is audible, but the visibility helps grasp the concept.”

That and other large-scale demonstrations of sound and electromagnetic induction will be on full display as Gould and his son Colin host the 31st annual Faraday Lecture, “Science You Can See (and Hear),” Nov. 13 at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood.

“In this year’s lecture, Colin and I will show a series of demonstrations of magnetism, then how electricity and magnetism are coupled,” Gould said.

Those are the basic scientific concepts behind loudspeakers and microphones.

“That’s a nice entry into sound waves, which is another focus of another set of demonstrations,” he said.

Gould said a venue like Soldiers and Sailors, with its large stage, is ideal for this type of presentation.

“All the seats allow excellent viewing of the large apparatus and, for the smaller things, there’s a video crew that will use cameras to show live images on a large screen,” he said. “Additionally, there’s a great energy that comes from having a large audience.”

Free and open to the public, it may be called a lecture, but Gould said lesson-weary students need not worry.

“Colin and I put more emphasis on the entertainment value of the demonstrations and less emphasis on a rigorous theoretical treatment of the principles,” he said.

And while Gould did not want to give away the lecture’s finale, he did hint that it will involve sound and fire.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.