Police searching for South Side bank robber

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh police have released clear surveillance photos of a young man who is accused of robbing a South Side bank on Saturday morning.

They are asking the public’s help in identifying him.

The incident happened around 9:40 a.m. at the Farmers National Bank on East Carson Street when a man handed a teller a note demanding money.

Officials said the teller complied and the man left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as 18 to 20 years old, 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information can call police at 412-323-7800.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.