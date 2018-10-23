Rt. 28 in Sharpsburg reopens following overnight crash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 62-year-old woman suffered critical injuries after the vehicle she was driving on Route 28 was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver just after midnight Tuesday, according to state police.

State police said Michelle Szita, of Cheswick, was traveling north on Route 28 when her vehicle was hit head-on by a vehicle being driven south in the northbound lanes near the Etna exit by Rebekah Marie Wintersohl, 23, of Pittsburgh.

Police did not identify or describe the vehicles the women were driving.

Wintersohl’s vehicle rolled over, police said.

Both women were taken to UPMC hospitals.

Police said Szita suffered severe injuries and was last reported to be in stable but critical condition.

Wintersohl suffered minor injuries.

Police said Wintersohl is suspected of driving under the influence. Charges are pending blood test results.

Staff writer Jamie Martines contributed to this report. Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer.