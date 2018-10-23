Winning Powerball tickets worth $50K sold in Allegheny, Fayette counties

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It may not be a billion dollar jackpot, but a few lucky winners could be looking at a $50,000 payday following Saturday’s Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball drawing.

One of the eight winning tickets, which match four of the five white balls drawn along with the red Powerball, was sold at the Shah Sunoco at 903 Lincoln Highway in North Versailles, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. Another was sold at a Speedy Meedy’s at 1697 University Drive in Dunbar, Fayette County.

The other winning tickets were sold in Adams, Chester, Luzerne, Northampton and Venango Counties.

A ninth winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a supermarket in Lancaster County. The prize was doubled because the ticket was sold with the $1 Power Play option.

Check your numbers: 16-54-57-62-69, and the Powerball, 23. The Power Play was 2.

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 24. At $620 million — or $354 million cash value — the Powerball jackpot is the third-largest in the game’s history and the sixth-largest in U.S. Lottery history, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Compare that to the record-setting $1.6 billion—or $904 million cash value—Mega Millions jackpot. The next Mega Millions drawing is scheduled for Tuesday.

