Landslide repair work starts on Worthington Avenue in Jefferson Hills

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Work to fix a landslide above Worthington Avenue in Jefferson Hills is starting on Tuesday, Allegheny County announced.

The work is in the 1500 block of Worthington Avenue, which has been closed between Route 51 and Oneida Drive since June 14 after a landslide.

It is intended to prevent future landslides and make the road safe for vehicles.

According to the county, the work will include removing 2,100 cubic yards of unstable material and installing spring draings, topsoil placement, seeding and mulching, erosion and sediment control management, reestablishing drainage and exploratory excavation and surveying.

The road is expected to reopen by the end of November. Until then, traffic will continue to be detoured using Route 51, Ridge Road and Desiderio Boulevard.

The $226,105 project is being done by Frank J. Zottola Construction of Butler.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.