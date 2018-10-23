Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Landslide repair work starts on Worthington Avenue in Jefferson Hills

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, 11:00 a.m.
Work to fix a landslide on Worthington Avenue in Jefferson Hills starts on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, Allegheny County announced.Work to fix a landslide on Worthington Avenue in Jefferson Hills starts on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, Allegheny County announced.
WPXI-TV
Work to fix a landslide on Worthington Avenue in Jefferson Hills starts on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, Allegheny County announced.Work to fix a landslide on Worthington Avenue in Jefferson Hills starts on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, Allegheny County announced.

Updated 11 hours ago

Work to fix a landslide above Worthington Avenue in Jefferson Hills is starting on Tuesday, Allegheny County announced.

The work is in the 1500 block of Worthington Avenue, which has been closed between Route 51 and Oneida Drive since June 14 after a landslide.

It is intended to prevent future landslides and make the road safe for vehicles.

According to the county, the work will include removing 2,100 cubic yards of unstable material and installing spring draings, topsoil placement, seeding and mulching, erosion and sediment control management, reestablishing drainage and exploratory excavation and surveying.

The road is expected to reopen by the end of November. Until then, traffic will continue to be detoured using Route 51, Ridge Road and Desiderio Boulevard.

The $226,105 project is being done by Frank J. Zottola Construction of Butler.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me