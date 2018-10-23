Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Mold found in 4 rooms at UPMC McKeesport

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, 12:39 p.m.
UPMC McKeesport
Google
UPMC McKeesport
The UPMC sign sits atop the U.S. Steel Tower in downtown Pittsburgh.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The UPMC sign sits atop the U.S. Steel Tower in downtown Pittsburgh.

Updated 9 hours ago

Mold was discovered behind the walls of four unoccupied hospital rooms on two floors at UPMC McKeesport, according to a statement from UPMC.

The mold was discovered during” routine maintenance.”

UPMC is not aware of any related illnesses at this time, according to the statement.

Air quality testing confirmed that the mold is contained, but the rooms will remain closed until the remediation is completed. UPMC has also notified the state Department of Health, the statement said.

Since August, several area school districts battled similar mold problems caused by the warm, wet weather of late summer.

Some schools were closed for several days as classrooms were cleaned.

Mold could cause wheezing, coughing or difficulty breathing, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Those with mold allergies or asthma could experience more severe symptoms.

Mold infections could occur in people with a weakened immune system, such as those receiving treatment for cancer, people who have had an organ or stem cell transplant and people taking medicines that suppress the immune system, according to the CDC.

Over the past few years, UPMC has been sued in at least six cases by family members of patients who may have died as result of fungal infections contracted inside other UPMC facilities.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jamie at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

