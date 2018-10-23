Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Plum School District to investigate allegations of assault against assistant football coach

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, 1:24 p.m.
The grandmother of a Plum Borough School District student, pictured, told attorney David Shrager that an assistant football coach assaulted her grandson after a game Friday.
Updated 5 hours ago

Plum School District officials will investigate allegations of assault against an assistant football coach, though prosecutors said Tuesday they will not file criminal charges against the coach.

“Now that law enforcement has concluded their investigation, the (school district) will conduct its own investigation to determine if there were any violations of district policy,” school officials said in a statement.

Mike Manko, spokesman for the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, said Tuesday that “there is no basis for any charges being filed” against the man, who authorities have not identified.

The accusations came following a Sept. 28 loss to Penn-Trafford. The 16-year-old boy, who has also not been identified, said he threw his helmet to the ground in frustration, at which point the coach and the player exchanged words.

David Shrager, an attorney hired by the boy’s grandmother, said the coach slammed the boy against a wall and grabbed him around the neck.

“Just because conduct may not rise to the level of criminality does not make it right or appropriate,” Shrager said Tuesday after the District Attorney’s Office decided not to prosecute the coach.

Manko said his office reviewed reports prepared and interviews conducted by Plum police and decided charges were not warranted.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

