One dead in house fire in Pittsburgh's Homewood

One person died in a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Pittsburgh’s Homewood section, officials said.

The fire was reported about 12:45 p.m. near the corner of North Homewood Avenue and Mount Vernon Street, according to a 911 dispatcher.

Homicide detectives are investigating, according to Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri. He said the identity of the victim, who was found near the first-floor stairwell, will be identified by the medical examiner.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said the fire was tough to fight and lamented the loss of life.

“Any time you have a tragedy like this it’s always disturbing,” he said. “It was a very stubborn fire. The fire was up in the attic and it took a lot of work for the firefighters to extinguish it.”

Investigators believe the fire, which rose to two alarms, began on the first floor and moved up to the second floor and into the attic.

Togneri said a dog was given oxygen and water for symptoms of smoke inhalation. He said it was unclear whether the dog lived in the home or if it somehow got into the home after the fire began.

The flames damaged a neighboring home, and the Red Cross is assisting that resident, Togneri said.

Nate Smallwood is a Tribune-Review staff photographer. You can contact Nate at 412-871-2322, nsmallwood@tribweb.com or via Twitter @nsmallwoodphoto. Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.