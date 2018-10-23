Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

One dead in house fire in Pittsburgh's Homewood

Nate Smallwood and Megan Guza | Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, 2:54 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

One person died in a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Pittsburgh’s Homewood section, officials said.

The fire was reported about 12:45 p.m. near the corner of North Homewood Avenue and Mount Vernon Street, according to a 911 dispatcher.

Homicide detectives are investigating, according to Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri. He said the identity of the victim, who was found near the first-floor stairwell, will be identified by the medical examiner.

Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said the fire was tough to fight and lamented the loss of life.

“Any time you have a tragedy like this it’s always disturbing,” he said. “It was a very stubborn fire. The fire was up in the attic and it took a lot of work for the firefighters to extinguish it.”

Investigators believe the fire, which rose to two alarms, began on the first floor and moved up to the second floor and into the attic.

Togneri said a dog was given oxygen and water for symptoms of smoke inhalation. He said it was unclear whether the dog lived in the home or if it somehow got into the home after the fire began.

The flames damaged a neighboring home, and the Red Cross is assisting that resident, Togneri said.

Nate Smallwood is a Tribune-Review staff photographer. You can contact Nate at 412-871-2322, nsmallwood@tribweb.com or via Twitter @nsmallwoodphoto. Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

Firefighters work to quell the flames of a house fire on North Homewood Ave. on Oct. 23, 2018. One deceased individual was found inside of the home.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Firefighters work to quell the flames of a house fire on North Homewood Ave. on Oct. 23, 2018. One deceased individual was found inside of the home.
Firefighters work to quell the flames of a house fire on North Homewood Ave. on Oct. 23, 2018. One deceased individual was found inside of the home.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Firefighters work to quell the flames of a house fire on North Homewood Ave. on Oct. 23, 2018. One deceased individual was found inside of the home.
Firefighters work to quell the flames of a house fire on North Homewood Ave. on Oct. 23, 2018. One deceased individual was found inside of the home.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Firefighters work to quell the flames of a house fire on North Homewood Ave. on Oct. 23, 2018. One deceased individual was found inside of the home.
Firefighters work to quell the flames of a house fire on North Homewood Ave. on Oct. 23, 2018. One deceased individual was found inside of the home.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Firefighters work to quell the flames of a house fire on North Homewood Ave. on Oct. 23, 2018. One deceased individual was found inside of the home.
Firefighters work to quell the flames of a house fire on North Homewood Ave. on Oct. 23, 2018. One deceased individual was found inside of the home.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Firefighters work to quell the flames of a house fire on North Homewood Ave. on Oct. 23, 2018. One deceased individual was found inside of the home.
Firefighters work to quell the flames of a house fire on North Homewood Ave. on Oct. 23, 2018. One deceased individual was found inside of the home.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Firefighters work to quell the flames of a house fire on North Homewood Ave. on Oct. 23, 2018. One deceased individual was found inside of the home.
Firefighters work to quell the flames of a house fire on North Homewood Ave. on Oct. 23, 2018. One deceased individual was found inside of the home.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Firefighters work to quell the flames of a house fire on North Homewood Ave. on Oct. 23, 2018. One deceased individual was found inside of the home.
Firefighters work to quell the flames of a house fire on North Homewood Ave. on Oct. 23, 2018. One deceased individual was found inside of the home.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Firefighters work to quell the flames of a house fire on North Homewood Ave. on Oct. 23, 2018. One deceased individual was found inside of the home.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me