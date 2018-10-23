Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

8 spots in Pittsburgh to accept unused, expired prescription drugs this weekend

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, 3:00 p.m.
This Aug. 29, 2018 photo shows an arrangement of prescription Oxycodone pills in New York. Figures from a 2017 survey released on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, show fewer people used heroin for the first time compared to the previous year, and fewer Americans misusing or addicted to prescription opioid painkillers. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)This Aug. 29, 2018 photo shows an arrangement of prescription Oxycodone pills in New York. Figures from a 2017 survey released on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, show fewer people used heroin for the first time compared to the previous year, and fewer Americans misusing or addicted to prescription opioid painkillers. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Pittsburgh residents wil be given eight spots this weekend to dispose of expired or unused prescription drugs.

The following sites in Pittsburgh will be available as drop-off points from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 27, unless otherwise noted:

• Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Headquarters, 1203 Western Ave.

• Phillips Recreation Center, 201 Parkfield Street. (This site will operate from 8 to 11 a.m.)

• 1501 Brighton Rd. (Zone 1)

• 2000 Centre Ave. (Zone 2)

• 830 East Warrington Ave. (Zone 3)

• 5858 Northumberland Street (Zone 4)

• 1401 Washington Blvd. (Zone 5)

• 312 S. Main Street (Zone 6)

The drop-off sites are part of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration’s 16th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

A City of Pittsburgh news release said an estimated two million Americans will suffer from addiction to prescription opioids or illegal opioids in 2018.

“Eight in ten heroin users started with abusing prescriptions. The fight against this epidemic begins at home,” said Pittsburgh Police Sgt. Rebecca Bassano.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police collected 610 pounds of prescription drugs earlier this year, the news release said.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

click me