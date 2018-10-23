Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Woman surrenders in connection with McKees Rocks fatal shooting

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, 4:51 p.m.
Allegheny County detectives on Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018 said they are searching for Unique Lane, 19, of Sheridan, in connection with a fatal shooting in McKees Rocks last Febriary.
A 19-year-old Pittsburgh woman wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in McKees Rocks last year surrendered to police Tuesday.

Unique Lane of Sheridan was in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment early Tuesday evening, according to county spokeswoman Amie M. Downs.

Lane is accused in the killing of Andre Lee, 30, on Feb. 16, 2017. Lee was shot while sitting in a car in the 500 block of Ella St. in McKees Rocks. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from those wounds, detectives said.

An arrest warrant for Lane was issued Monday, charging her with criminal homicide, conspiracy, robbery, and weapons violations, detectives said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

