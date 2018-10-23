Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Pittsburgh man jailed for assault on U.S. Marshal deputies

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, 6:24 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

A Pittsburgh man was sentenced Tuesday for fighting with two U.S. Marshal deputies in a federal courtroom in Pittsburgh in May 2017.

Leonard Rushin-Felder, 22, of Ashlyn Street, was sentenced to one year and one day in jail for each of two counts of assault of a federal officer.

Rushin-Felder was in court on May 2 for a detention hearing related to drug and gun charges. When a federal magistrate ordered him held in jail to await trial, authorities say Rushin-Felder fought with the federal officers. More officers were needed to get him under control, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said.

He initially pleaded not guilty but later admitted to the fight, Brady said.

In addition to the combined two-year, two-day sentence, Rushin-Felder was sentenced to three years of supervised release after he completes the prison sentence.

Rushin-Felder is awaiting trial on charges that he was driving a SUV in which police say they found 20 bricks of heroin — 1,000 packets — and a handgun.

A motions hearing on that case is scheduled for Wednesday in federal court in Pittsburgh.

