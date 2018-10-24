Baldwin woman admits to making fentanyl at Pittsburgh-area motel
A Baldwin woman pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to producing fentanyl at a Pittsburgh motel earlier this year, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Scott Brady.
Angel Grannison, 32, admitted to a charge of maintaining a drug-involved premises.
Allegheny County police detectives and a Drug Enforcement Administration special agent were called to a Motel 6 on May 11 to investigate a “strong chemical odor” coming from a room, the news release states. Authorities found Grannison inside, with a fentanyl synthesis laboratory set up in the bathroom.
Federal officials said the lab consisted of commercial chemistry equipment and chemicals obtained from China. Investigators seized packages with return addresses in Chinese, a journal with notes on fentanyl production and a “Chemistry for Dummies” book, according to the release.
Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 12. Grannison faces up to 20 years in prison.
