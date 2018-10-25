Upper St. Clair man sentenced to federal prison for role in NYC heroin conspiracy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Upper St. Clair man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to three years and 10 months in a penitentiary for a conviction on heroin distribution in the Pittsburgh region, according to U.S. Attorney Scott Brady.

Antonio Reynoso, 39, was ordered to spend three years on supervised release after the prison term, according to a news release.

Federal authorities said Reynoso conspired with others in New York City to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin in the area between January and May 2015. He became a suspect when the Drug Enforcement Administration tapped his phone during a drug trafficking investigation in the New Kensington area in 2014, according to a news release.

Police across several jurisdictions assisted federal agents in the investigation.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.