Allegheny

Pittsburgh crews fix landslide-damaged roadways in Elliot, Mt. Washington

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, 12:51 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

Pittsburgh crews have made improvements to roadways in parts of the city’s Elliot and Mt. Washington neighborhoods impacted by landslides earlier this year, Mayor Bill Peduto said Wednesday

Advent Street in Elliot — which closed following a landslide in March — has reopened with several additions. Changes include a new guiderail, improved drainage system and rebuilt and resurfaced street.

Crews also have completed remediation work on Williams Street in Mt. Washington and above the southern end of the Liberty Tunnel.

A landslide along McArdle Roadway on William Street caused major damage in February. A segment of roadway from Cola Street to 500 feet above Arlington Avenue remains closed because its slope was damaged so severely, officials said.

Crews installed catch basins and crushed limestone French drains to handle mine water runoff on lower William Street, above Arlington.

On upper William Street, officials removed soil and debris, improved drainage and rebuilt sidewalks and retaining structures. The geotechnical investigations and ensuing work cost $700,000.

Since January, the city’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure has responded to 22 landslide events, officials said. The National Weather Service in Moon said the region surpassed the amount of rainfall it typically gets in a year by September.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.

