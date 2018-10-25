1 dead in North Braddock apartment fire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One person died in an apartment fire Thursday morning in North Braddock, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to an automatic fire alarm at General Braddock Towers on Sixth Street about 7:40 a.m., according to Allegheny County police and fire officials.

Crews noticed smoke coming from a 12th -floor apartment and found a man inside, according to a statement from authorities. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital in cardiac arrest where he later died.

Some residents were ordered to shelter in place during the fire, and others were evacuated, according to the statement. Authorities said there was fire and water damage to the apartment where the fire began, as well as some smoke and water damage in the hallway.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, though the preliminary investigation suggests it was accidental, authorities said.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.