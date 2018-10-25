Police charge mom of toddler found wandering North Braddock

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A North Braddock woman is in jail after her toddler son was found wandering alone Thursday morning, according to police.

Athena Coffey, 39, is charged with child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Neighbors called police after the child was spotted walking alone about 8:40 a.m. near Shaver Way, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

Police told the TV station they believed the toddler was barricaded inside a home and managed to get out, and the home contained drug paraphernalia and had no running water.

Community outreach helped investigators find Coffey, who told WPXI she was “at the store.”

Coffey was taken to the Allegheny County Jail to await arraignment, authorities said. Child welfare services have been alerted to the incident.