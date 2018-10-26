Protester arrested outside Allegheny County Jail charged, released

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A person arrested during a protest outside the Allegheny County Jail Thursday was charged and released overnight.

Michele Dalton was taken to the jail after allegedly refusing to identify herself to arresting officers, according to a statement from Pittsburgh Police.

Court documents show that Dalton was charged with failure to disperse, along with disorderly conduct and obstruction of highways. A preliminary hearing before Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey A. Manning is scheduled for Nov. 7.

About two dozen people protested what they called the inhumane treatment of transgender women at the jail Thursday, blocking Second Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh around 5 p.m.

Police arrested a total of 11 protesters for blocking traffic, and 10 were cited on charges of obstruction of roadways, according to a statement from Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Those protesters were released and allowed to continue protesting on the sidewalk, the statement said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety published protest guidelines July 26. They were released as frequent protests were taking place throughout the city following the death of Antwon Rose, an unarmed teenager who was shot and killed in June by East Pittsburgh Police officer Michael Rosfeld.

The guidelines, available here, allow Pittsburgh police to arrest protesters who block key roadways and intersections.

Second Avenue, where protesters gathered Thursday, is designated as a Yellow Zone, according to the guidelines.

Traffic in Yellow Zones is not permitted to be blocked during morning and evening rush hour times, according to the guidelines. If this happens, police are to issue three warnings.

Police issued warnings at 5:16 p.m., 5:28 p.m. and 5:42 p.m. Thursday, according to a statement from Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jamie at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.