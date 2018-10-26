Roach infestation prompts consumer alert at Bloomfield's Caliente Pizza

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Allegheny County Department of Health has issued a consumer alert for Caliente Pizza and Draft House on Liberty Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood for a roach infestation.

This comes a just after a former employee shared video of cockroaches crawling around in food and across surfaces in the restaurant with Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.

Inspectors observed 11 live roaches in prep areas and near basement and main bar areas Thursday, according to a health department report.

Old mouse droppings were also found under the main bar, in the basement area, under the basement bar and in the kitchen, the report said.

Caliente has been directed to continue with existing pest management treatments and to begin additional repairs to the restaurant, according to the report.

Caliente management issued the following statement to WPXI after the video was released Wednesday:

“We learned of this video only through the news media,” the statement said. “We have confirmed that this video came from a disgruntled former employee. We have a good record with the Health Department and passed our most recent inspection. We want to assure our customers that serving safe, fresh food is our utmost priority. We will be investigating this situation to ensure that we meet our commitment to our customers.”

