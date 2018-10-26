1 killed, 2 injured in Homewood house fire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man died Friday morning in a fire that tore through a duplex in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, officials said.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was found on the second floor of a home on Fram Street.

Eight others who lived in the duplex have been displaced, including a woman who suffered a burn on her arm and a man who cut his hand, Department of Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri said.

Firefighters responded to the fire shortly after 6:30 a.m. They began batting flames on the first and second floors and within five minutes called in a second alarm, Togneri said.

Crews had the fire under control within about 30 minutes.

Hours later, family members of the victim, including his grandsons, consoled one another and watched as fire crews continued to clear debris and inspect the fire-ravaged house.

A charred kitchen chair sat on its side in the grass lawn. Slabs of burnt wood had toppled onto the front porch while an intact wooden TV table propping up a bowl of food stood behind the knocked-out front door.

One woman contacted a veterinary hospital to treat a dog whose nose and ear were burned in the fire.

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents with temporary housing arrangements.

The victim was trapped in an upstairs bedroom when the fire broke out, Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Officials believe it started in the victim’s residence.

Friday’s incident marked at least the third fatal fire in four days in the Pittsburgh area:

• One person was killed in a Homewood fire on Tuesday. That fire was reported at 12:45 p.m. near the corner of Mount Vernon Street and North Homewood Avenue. The victim has not been publicly identified.

• One person died in an apartment fire in North Braddock on Thursday. A man was found inside a 12-floor unit at General Braddock Towers on Sixth Street and he was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he died. That victim has not been publicly identified.

Renatta Signorini and Natasha Lindstrom are Tribune-Review staff writers.