Allegheny

Baristas 'throw down' at Pittsburgh Coffee Week event

Nate Smallwood
Nate Smallwood | Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, 3:00 p.m.

Participants came from far and wide to compete Thursday night in Pittsburgh Coffee Week’s Latte Art Throwdown at Commonplace Coffee’s Headquaters on Washington Boulevard.

The winner, Joyce Yong of State College, walked home with $300 and a steaming pitcher, and the second-place finisher got a coffee grinder and steaming pitcher.

The event was organized by Tyler Bryan, who owns Artisan Cafe in Bloomfield.

Baristas from as far way as State College, Cleveland, Columbus and Maryland came to compete.

Andrew Kiser, 26, of Cleveland, used the competition as an excuse to check out a new city.

“It’s like a mini vacation. I rented an Airbnb, and just go from coffee shop to coffee shop and explore the city,” Kiser said.

Pittsburgh Coffee Week’s last event is a closing party at Commonplace Coffee Headquarters from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Nate Smallwood is a Tribune-Review photographer.

Judges point to their favorite during Pittsburgh Coffee Week's Latte Art Throwdown at Commonplace Headquarters on Washington Blvd. on Oct. 25, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Judges point to their favorite during Pittsburgh Coffee Week's Latte Art Throwdown at Commonplace Headquarters on Washington Blvd. on Oct. 25, 2018.
A latte is made during Pittsburgh Coffee Week's Latte Art Throwdown at Commonplace Headquarters on Washington Blvd. on Oct. 25, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A latte is made during Pittsburgh Coffee Week's Latte Art Throwdown at Commonplace Headquarters on Washington Blvd. on Oct. 25, 2018.
A latte is made during Pittsburgh Coffee Week's Latte Art Throwdown at Commonplace Headquarters on Washington Blvd. on Oct. 25, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A latte is made during Pittsburgh Coffee Week's Latte Art Throwdown at Commonplace Headquarters on Washington Blvd. on Oct. 25, 2018.
Brackets for the competition are made prior to point to Pittsburgh Coffee Week's Latte Art Throwdown at Commonplace Headquarters on Washington Blvd. on Oct. 25, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Brackets for the competition are made prior to point to Pittsburgh Coffee Week's Latte Art Throwdown at Commonplace Headquarters on Washington Blvd. on Oct. 25, 2018.
Judges laugh while deciding to their favorite during Pittsburgh Coffee Week's Latte Art Throwdown at Commonplace Headquarters on Washington Blvd. on Oct. 25, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Judges laugh while deciding to their favorite during Pittsburgh Coffee Week's Latte Art Throwdown at Commonplace Headquarters on Washington Blvd. on Oct. 25, 2018.
Mike Sheets, of Squirrel Hill, makes a cortado during Pittsburgh Coffee Week's Latte Art Throwdown at Commonplace Headquarters on Washington Blvd. on Oct. 25, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Mike Sheets, of Squirrel Hill, makes a cortado during Pittsburgh Coffee Week's Latte Art Throwdown at Commonplace Headquarters on Washington Blvd. on Oct. 25, 2018.
Judges point to their favorite during Pittsburgh Coffee Week's Latte Art Throwdown at Commonplace Headquarters on Washington Blvd. on Oct. 25, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Judges point to their favorite during Pittsburgh Coffee Week's Latte Art Throwdown at Commonplace Headquarters on Washington Blvd. on Oct. 25, 2018.
A latte is made during Pittsburgh Coffee Week's Latte Art Throwdown at Commonplace Headquarters on Washington Blvd. on Oct. 25, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A latte is made during Pittsburgh Coffee Week's Latte Art Throwdown at Commonplace Headquarters on Washington Blvd. on Oct. 25, 2018.
Milk is steamed during the making of a latte for Pittsburgh Coffee Week's Latte Art Throwdown at Commonplace Headquarters on Washington Blvd. on Oct. 25, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Milk is steamed during the making of a latte for Pittsburgh Coffee Week's Latte Art Throwdown at Commonplace Headquarters on Washington Blvd. on Oct. 25, 2018.
Braden Walter, of Sharpsburg, makes a courted during the Pittsburgh Coffee Week's Latte Art Throwdown at Commonplace Headquarters on Washington Blvd. on Oct. 25, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Braden Walter, of Sharpsburg, makes a courted during the Pittsburgh Coffee Week's Latte Art Throwdown at Commonplace Headquarters on Washington Blvd. on Oct. 25, 2018.
A latte is judged during Pittsburgh Coffee Week's Latte Art Throwdown at Commonplace Headquarters on Washington Blvd. on Oct. 25, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A latte is judged during Pittsburgh Coffee Week's Latte Art Throwdown at Commonplace Headquarters on Washington Blvd. on Oct. 25, 2018.
