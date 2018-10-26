Baristas 'throw down' at Pittsburgh Coffee Week event

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Participants came from far and wide to compete Thursday night in Pittsburgh Coffee Week’s Latte Art Throwdown at Commonplace Coffee’s Headquaters on Washington Boulevard.

The winner, Joyce Yong of State College, walked home with $300 and a steaming pitcher, and the second-place finisher got a coffee grinder and steaming pitcher.

The event was organized by Tyler Bryan, who owns Artisan Cafe in Bloomfield.

Baristas from as far way as State College, Cleveland, Columbus and Maryland came to compete.

Andrew Kiser, 26, of Cleveland, used the competition as an excuse to check out a new city.

“It’s like a mini vacation. I rented an Airbnb, and just go from coffee shop to coffee shop and explore the city,” Kiser said.

Pittsburgh Coffee Week’s last event is a closing party at Commonplace Coffee Headquarters from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Nate Smallwood is a Tribune-Review photographer.