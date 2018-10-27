A look at recent mass shootings in Western Pa.

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

At least one person died and multiple people were injured in these mass shootings across Western Pennsylvania in recent years. The list does not include all such incidents.

• Jan. 28, 2018: Cortney Snyder, 23; William Porterfield, 27; and siblings Chelsie, 25, and Seth Cline, 21, were fatally shot at a car wash in Melcroft, Fayette County. Gunman Timothy O. Smith, 28, later died from a self-inflicted wound.

• March 9, 2016: Siblings Brittany Powell, 27, Chanetta Powell, 25, and Jerry Shelton, 35; Chanetta Powell’s unborn son, Demetrius; the siblings’ cousin Tina Shelton, 37; and family friend Shada Mahone, 26 were allegedly gunned down by Robert Thomas and Cheron Shelton during an ambush-style shooting at a backyard in Wilkinsburg. Robert Thomas and Cheron Shelton, both of whom face the death penalty, await trial. None of the slain Sheltons is related to the defendant.

• Nov. 20, 2015: Reno Wallace II, 26, died and three men were injured when they were shot inside an apartment in the Prospect Terrace housing complex in East Pittsburgh. No arrest has been made.

• Aug. 15, 2015: Kason Barnes, 19, of Chartiers City was fatally shot and three men injured when a gunman fired on them while they played dice on West Prospect Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Fairywood neighborhood. No arrest.

• April 5, 2015: Christopher Richardson, 20, of Oakland died and two passengers in his car were injured when shot while driving Easter Sunday on Dinwiddie Street in the Hill District. No arrest.

• Aug. 2, 2014: Kenneth Harrison, 41, fatally shot Tyrone “Easy” Tomman, 40, of Penn Hills outside Art’s Tavern, a Strip District bar, and wounded five other members of Pittsburgh Gentlemen’s motorcycle club. Harrison reached a plea deal and is serving up to 20 years in prison.

• March 1, 2014: Vincent Edward Holt Jr., 27, of Homewood died and four others were wounded when a gunman opened fire inside Rendezvous Phase III, a bar on Hamilton Avenue, Homewood. A March trial is scheduled for Cornell Poindexter, 29, of Wilkinsburg, charged with homicide and other counts.

• Nov. 6, 2013: Philip Cancilla, 51, killed a couple outside their Hempfield Heights apartment, shooting them 11 times before taking his own life. The victims were Christina White, 23, a Westmoreland County Prison guard, and her fiancé, Timothy Reffner, 30, an Army veteran.

• Oct. 20, 2013: Demetrius Broadnax, 27, of Wilkinsburg and Jasmine Morris, 21, of Penn Hills died and four others were wounded during a shooting inside Diverse Banquet Hall, a private club in Homewood. No arrest.

• March 8, 2012: John Shick, 30, of Oakland opened fire at Western Psychiatric Institute & Clinic, killing a therapist and wounding five other people before campus police shot and killed him.

• Aug. 4, 2009: George Sodini, 48, of Scott walked into an LA Fitness center in Collier and opened fire on an aerobics class, killing three women and wounding nine, including a pregnant woman, before taking his life.

• April 4, 2009: Richard Poplawski confronted two Pittsburgh police officers responding to a domestic disturbance at his mother’s Stanton Heights home with an assault rifle. Poplawski, then 22, fatally shot them and a third officer and wounded two more during a standoff. A jury convicted Poplawski of 28 charges, including three counts of first-degree murder, and sent him to death row.

• Jan. 25, 2002: An 8-year-old girl, her father and a family friend were killed in a shooting inside a Homewood diner. William George “Munch” Thompson of Homewood and Andre “Little Dre” Crisswell of Lincoln-Lemington were convicted.

• April 8, 2000: Richard Baumhammers, 34, a former immigration lawyer from Mt. Lebanon, embarked on a shooting rampage from his neighborhood to Aliquippa that left six dead. Baumhammers, who is white, targeted ethnic minorities. He is on death row.

• March 1, 2000: Ronald Taylor, 39, killed three people and injured two others during a racially motivated shooting spree in the Wilkinsburg business district. Taylor, who is black, began by fatally shooting a white carpenter repairing Taylor’s apartment door. He went on to kill a retired priest sitting in a Burger King restaurant and a college student at a McDonald’s drive-thru. Taylor is on death row.

• March 17, 1985: Mansel “Sonny” Hammett, infuriated about being suspended from his job, returned to Anchor Glass Container Co. in South Connellsville, Fayette County, and fatally shot four managers and injured a fifth. Hammett, 39, of Dunbar then killed himself.

— Jason Cato and Renatta Signorini

Source: Tribune-Review research; Gun Violence Archive, a database that tracks events since 2013 in which four or more people (not counting the shooter) were shot at the same location.