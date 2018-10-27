Photos: A day of tragedy and horror in Squirrel Hill

Here are scenes from the shooting Saturday at Tree of Life Congregation in Squirrel Hill that left 11 dead and six injured.

New Gallery 2018/10/27 SQUIRREL HILL SHOOTING People react at the scene of a mass shooting at a synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2018. Photo by Nate Smallwood

SQUIRREL HILL SHOOTING Two women embrace following a shooting at Tree of Life Congregation in Squirrel Hill, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Photo by Andrew Russell

SQUIRREL HILL SHOOTING First responders walk away from the scene of a mass shooting at a synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2018. Photo by Nate Smallwood

SQUIRREL HILL SHOOTING Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich speaks with members of the media at the scene of a mass shooting at a synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2018. PHoto by Nate Smallwood

SQUIRREL HILL SHOOTING Pittsburgh PoliceChief Scott Schubert speaks with members of the media following a mass shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2018. Photo by Nate Smallwood

SQUIRREL HILL SHOOTING Flowers are left near the scene of a mass shooting at Tree of Life Congregation in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2018. Photo by Nate Smallwood

Squirrel Hill shooting Ryan Rhoades, whose wife works for the Jewish Community Center on Forbes Avenue in Squirrel Hill, tells visitors about the closure of the center on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 after a mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue earlier in the day. Photo by Shane Dunlap

SQUIRREL HILL SHOOTING Carnegie Mellon University students, from left, Shahzad Khan, Emily Suarez, Atticus Shaindlin, Larry McKay, Amanda Ripley and Cate Hayman sing for donations for victims of the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 on Forbes Avenue in Squirrel Hill. Photo by Shane Dunlap

SQUIRREL HILL SHOOTING A police chaplain walks the sidewalk at the scene of a mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Photo by Shane Dunlap

SQUIRREL HILL SHOOTING Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto arrive at the scene of a shooting at a synagogue on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Photo by Nate Smallwood

SQUIRREL HILL SHOOTING Police patrol sidewalks on Wilkins Avenue in Squirrel Hill after an fatal shooting on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Photo by Shane Dunlap

SQUIRREL HILL SHOOTING Police patrol sidewalks on Wilkins Avenue in Squirrel Hill after an fatal shooting on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Photo by Shane Dunlap

SQUIRREL HILL SHOOTING A SWAT team member heads towards the scene of a mass shooting at a synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2018. Photo by Nate Smallwood

SQUIRREL HILL SHOOTING Police officers stand near the scene of a mass shooting at a synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2018. Photo by Nate Smallwood

SQUIRREL HILL SHOOTING SWAT team members heads towards the scene of a mass shooting at a synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2018. Photo by Nate Smallwood

SQUIRREL HILL SHOOTING Thousands converge on Murray Avenue and Forbes Avenue in the heart of Squirrel Hill for a candlelight vigil after 11 people were shot and killed at Tree of Life Congregation on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Photo by Andrew Russell

SQUIRREL HILL SHOOTING Mourners line the streets during an interfaith vigil in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2018. Photo by Sean Stipp

SQUIRREL HILL SHOOTING A group of Taylor Allderdice High School students who organized the vigil comfort each other after the closing remarks in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2018. Photo by Nate Smallwood

SQUIRREL HILL SHOOTING Vigil attendees light candles and wait for speakers at the corner of Murray Ave and Forbes Ave in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2018. Photo by Nate Smallwood