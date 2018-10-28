Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Here are the names of the 11 victims of the Squirrel Hill synagogue shooting

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, 9:48 a.m.
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto speaks to members of the press on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 during a morning press briefing at the Allegheny County Emergency Services Center in Point Breeze. Media were briefed on updates to the Tree of Life Congregation shooting and the names of the victims were released.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto speaks to members of the press on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 during a morning press briefing at the Allegheny County Emergency Services Center in Point Breeze. Media were briefed on updates to the Tree of Life Congregation shooting and the names of the victims were released.
Tactical police patrol the streets on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 in Squirrel Hill after a fatal shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Tactical police patrol the streets on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 in Squirrel Hill after a fatal shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Police officers stand near the scene of a mass shooting at a synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Police officers stand near the scene of a mass shooting at a synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2018.
Police stand guard outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Police stand guard outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh where a shooter opened fire Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Officials at a news conference Sunday morning at Allegheny County Emergency Services shared the names of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

They are:

Joyce Fienberg, 75, of Oakland

Richard Gottfried, 65, of Ross Township

Rose Mallinger, 97, of Squirrel Hill

Jerry Rabinowitz, 66, of Edgewood

Cecil Rosenthal , 59, of Squirrel Hill

David Rosenthal , 54, of Squirrel Hill (Cecil and David Rosenthal are brothers)

Bernice Simon , 84, of Wilkinsburg

Sylvan Simon , 87, of Wilkinsburg​​​​​​​ (Bernice and Sylvan are husband and wife)

Daniel Stein , 71, of Squirrel Hill

Melvin Wax, 88, of Squirrel Hill

Irving Younger, 69, of Mt. Washington

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto in wake of synagogue shooting: 'We are a resilient city' 
A husband and wife in their 80s. Two brothers who lived next door to each other. A 97-year-old woman who lived three blocks from her ...
Vigil to honor victims of Squirrel Hill shooting planned for Sunday in Oakland
An interfaith vigil and gathering is planned for 5 p.m. Sunday at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial to honor the victims of the Squirrel Hill mass ...
Remembering Jerry Rabinowitz: 'Kind, gentle' doctor among the victims in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
Two years ago, my father fell ill during a business trip to India, victimized by a gastrointestinal bug that strikes many overseas travelers. Alarmed and 8,000 ...
Synagogue victims Bernice and Sylvan Simon: 'They've been together forever' 
Bernice Simon baked delicious cranberry orange bread. She would leave a loaf and thank you note on Heather Graham's car after Graham shoveled snow from her ...
Synagogue victims Cecil and David Rosenthal remembered as loving, inseparable
Raye Coffey raised three children, but she could have been considered a surrogate mom, of sorts, for Cecil and David Rosenthal. The brothers lived next door ...
