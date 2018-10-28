Here are the names of the 11 victims of the Squirrel Hill synagogue shooting
Officials at a news conference Sunday morning at Allegheny County Emergency Services shared the names of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.
They are:
Joyce Fienberg, 75, of Oakland
Richard Gottfried, 65, of Ross Township
Rose Mallinger, 97, of Squirrel Hill
Jerry Rabinowitz, 66, of Edgewood
Cecil Rosenthal , 59, of Squirrel Hill
David Rosenthal , 54, of Squirrel Hill (Cecil and David Rosenthal are brothers)
Bernice Simon , 84, of Wilkinsburg
Sylvan Simon , 87, of Wilkinsburg (Bernice and Sylvan are husband and wife)
Daniel Stein , 71, of Squirrel Hill
Melvin Wax, 88, of Squirrel Hill
Irving Younger, 69, of Mt. Washington
