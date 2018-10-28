Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Vigil to honor victims of Squirrel Hill shooting planned for Sunday in Oakland

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, 9:00 a.m.
Thousands converge on Murray Avenue and Forbes Avenue in the heart of Squirrel Hill for a candlelight vigile after 11 people were shot and killed at Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill earlier in the day, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Thousands converge on Murray Avenue and Forbes Avenue in the heart of Squirrel Hill for a candlelight vigile after 11 people were shot and killed at Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill earlier in the day, Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018.

An interfaith vigil and gathering is planned for 5 p.m. Sunday at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial to honor the victims of the Squirrel Hill mass shooting.

“At this time of grief, coming together as a community offers us some comfort and solace,”said Jeffrey Finkelstein, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh. “We hope that being together will strengthen our bonds at this difficult time.

The event is being held in partnership with synagogues in the Pittsburgh region and Jewish agencies in the area, the Jewish Federation said in a press release.

The public is invited to attend. Doors will open at 3 p.m. and the parking in the lot underneath the memorial will be free, the press release said.

