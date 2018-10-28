$410,000 raised for synagogue shooting; other ways to help

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There are several ways for people to show their support in the wake of the deadly mass shooting in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

The crowdfunding website GoFundMe announced that all money raised by its verified campaign “will directly go” to the Tree of Life Congregation.

The campaign has already raised more than $410,000. Its goal is to raise $1 million.

Blood donors are also needed to help treat shooting victims, according to Vitalant, formerly Central Blood Bank.

Five donation centers are open Sunday in Cranberry, Harmar/Fox Chapel, Parkway Center, Monroeville, and South Hills, said spokeswoman Kristen Lane.

The centers are open from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Appointments are strongly encouraged. Call 412-209-7000 option 2 or visit donateblood.centralbloodbank.org .

The Pittsburgh Penguins will host a collection prior to Tuesday’s game against the New York Islanders at PPG Paints Arena, were donations can be made at each of the arena’s three gates to benefit victims and families affected by the shooting.

The Penguins also will host a blood drive Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena.

The team canceled its Halloween-themed events that were planned for the game and will hold a moment of silence to honor the victims prior to the game.