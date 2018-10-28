Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Synagogue shooting victim Joyce Fienberg balanced work, family

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, 3:03 p.m.

Tree of Life Congregation shooting victim Joyce Fienberg expertly balanced work and family demands, according to one of her former colleagues.

“We worked full work weeks, and she managed to be a fabulous mother,” said Gaea Leinhardt, a professor at the University of Pittsburgh’s Learning Research and Development Center, where Fienberg worked as a researcher.

Fienberg, 75, of Oakland, was married to the late Stephen Fienberg, a professor of statistics and social science at Carnegie Mellon University. They had two sons, Anthony and Howard.

“Joyce was a magnificent, generous, caring, and profoundly thoughtful human being,” said Leinhardt, who regularly saw and spoke with Fienberg since her retirement.

Fienberg was a research specialist at the Learning Research and Development Center from 1983 until she retired in 2008. She and Leinhardt worked together on several classroom-based research projects.

Fienberg was a cherished friend and an engaging, elegant and warm person, according to a post on Facebook from the Learning Research and Development Center.

Fienberg earned her degree in psychology at the University of Toronto, where she was a student research assistant in social psychology. She later worked with emotionally disturbed children in a residential treatment center.

Leinhardt met Fienberg in 1968 in Cambridge, Mass. They later worked together on many projects related to teaching and learning, as well as projects that were part of the Museum Learning Collaborative, studying how people learn from visiting museums. Leinhardt described Fienberg as an “unbelievably warm person” who was an outstanding mother and adoring grandmother.

After retirement, Fienberg spent time volunteering at the Allegheny County Courthouse in Downtown Pittsburgh, Leinhardt said.

