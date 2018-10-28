Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

Irving Younger, 69, remembered as devout father, grandpa, 'beautiful soul'

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, 3:42 p.m.
The exterior of Irving Younger, 69, of Mt. Washington's home on Oct. 28, 2018. Younger was one of the 11 individuals killed at Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
The exterior of Irving Younger, 69, of Mt. Washington's home on Oct. 28, 2018. Younger was one of the 11 individuals killed at Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill.
Irving “Irv” Younger ran a real estate business on Murray Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood, pictured here as The Younger Group in 2005. The company also went by Harris Realty.
Irving “Irv” Younger ran a real estate business on Murray Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood, pictured here as The Younger Group in 2005. The company also went by Harris Realty.

Updated 7 hours ago

Irving Younger could be quiet, but longtime neighbors said that once you got him talking, it didn’t take long to catch on to his two greatest passions: his faith and his family.

“He was the most wonderful dad and grandpa,” said Tina Prizner, who lived next to Younger for the past several years along Smith Way in Pittsburgh’s Mt. Washington neighborhood. “He talked about his daughter and his grandson, always, and he never had an unkind word to say about anybody.”

Younger, 69, former small business owner and youth baseball coach, was among 11 people killed Saturday morning at the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill in the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

For many years, Prizner ran a real estate company with a storefront along Murray Avenue, not far from the synagogue that was attacked. He founded The Younger Group, also known as Harris Realty, in 1982, state records show.

Outside of work, Younger was a devout participant in his congregation, which only recently had begun holding services at the Tree of Life.

“He went every day. He was an usher at his synagogue, and he never missed a day,” Prizner said. “He’d come home, maybe grab a bite to eat and go back again.”

Younger grew up in Squirrel Hill and attended Taylor Allderdice High School, records show.

In the mid-2000s, he helped coach the Taylor Allderdice Baseball Boot Camp for children ages 6 to 15.

His family could not immediately be reached.

His daughter, Jordanna, used to run a boutique on Murray Avenue, a few storefront doors away from where her father ran his real estate business. She was out of state when she learned of his death and en route to Pittsburgh early Sunday.

Prizner, who is not Jewish, was supposed to serve as a lector at St. Mary’s and made it to the church Sunday morning, but found herself too overcome with grief to speak.

She and other neighbors reflected fondly of memories conversing with Younger and seeing him take joy in simple things, like passing out Halloween candy.

“He was so kind,” Prizner said from the entrance to her home along the sloped residential street beside Younger’s in Mt. Washington, her eyes tearing up. “He was a beautiful person, a beautiful soul.”

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me