Irving Younger, 69, remembered as devout father, grandpa, 'beautiful soul'

Irving Younger could be quiet, but longtime neighbors said that once you got him talking, it didn’t take long to catch on to his two greatest passions: his faith and his family.

“He was the most wonderful dad and grandpa,” said Tina Prizner, who lived next to Younger for the past several years along Smith Way in Pittsburgh’s Mt. Washington neighborhood. “He talked about his daughter and his grandson, always, and he never had an unkind word to say about anybody.”

Younger, 69, former small business owner and youth baseball coach, was among 11 people killed Saturday morning at the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill in the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

For many years, Prizner ran a real estate company with a storefront along Murray Avenue, not far from the synagogue that was attacked. He founded The Younger Group, also known as Harris Realty, in 1982, state records show.

Outside of work, Younger was a devout participant in his congregation, which only recently had begun holding services at the Tree of Life.

“He went every day. He was an usher at his synagogue, and he never missed a day,” Prizner said. “He’d come home, maybe grab a bite to eat and go back again.”

Younger grew up in Squirrel Hill and attended Taylor Allderdice High School, records show.

In the mid-2000s, he helped coach the Taylor Allderdice Baseball Boot Camp for children ages 6 to 15.

His family could not immediately be reached.

His daughter, Jordanna, used to run a boutique on Murray Avenue, a few storefront doors away from where her father ran his real estate business. She was out of state when she learned of his death and en route to Pittsburgh early Sunday.

Prizner, who is not Jewish, was supposed to serve as a lector at St. Mary’s and made it to the church Sunday morning, but found herself too overcome with grief to speak.

She and other neighbors reflected fondly of memories conversing with Younger and seeing him take joy in simple things, like passing out Halloween candy.

“He was so kind,” Prizner said from the entrance to her home along the sloped residential street beside Younger’s in Mt. Washington, her eyes tearing up. “He was a beautiful person, a beautiful soul.”

