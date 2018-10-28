Empire State Building goes dark to honor Squirrel Hill synagogue victims
Updated 11 hours ago
Near the top of the world, the victims of the massacre at a Squirrel Hill synagogue were honored Sunday night.
The Empire State Building announced via Twitter on Sunday that its tower lights would go dark to honor the 11 killed and six wounded at Tree of Life Congregation in Squirrel Hill on Saturday.
In sympathy for the victims of the attack in Pittsburgh, our tower lights will go dark tonight. Our mast will display an orange halo shining a light on gun violence awareness. : @isardasorensen pic.twitter.com/ulKFNUTl60— Empire State Bldg (@EmpireStateBldg) October 28, 2018
An orange halo appeared atop the tower to shine "a light on gun violence awareness."
Robert Bowers, 46, is suspected of killing 11 and wounding six, including four police officers, when he entered Tree of Life Congregation and opened fire.
He faces 29 federal charges, 22 of which are punishable by death, U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said.