Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Allegheny

5 Pittsburgh area spots with must-try fries

Joyce Hanz | Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, 2:03 p.m.
The Cycle Diner in Tarentum offers a number of specialty fries, including Loaded Fries. They are topped with homemade sweet Italian sausage, Sriracha and jalapeño or Chorizo sausage, shredded provolone and mozzarella cheese and topped with two fried eggs.
Submitted
The Cycle Diner in Tarentum offers a number of specialty fries, including Loaded Fries. They are topped with homemade sweet Italian sausage, Sriracha and jalapeño or Chorizo sausage, shredded provolone and mozzarella cheese and topped with two fried eggs.

Updated 19 hours ago

Behold the humble french fry.

World famous and served up skinny, crinkled, wedged, curly or even waffled, is there anyone who doesn’t love fries?

Thomas Jefferson is credited with introducing them to America, serving them at a White House dinner in 1802.

Fries piled high on salads and sandwiches are a tradition for Pittsburghers.

The Trib tracked down five Pittsburgh area restaurants serving up plates and plates of delectable fries.

Grab the ketchup. And a napkin.

Or, The Whale

463 Blvd. of the Allies, Pittsburgh

Executive Chef Dennis Marron doesn’t rush the fry process at his newest restaurant, Or, The Whale.

With a degree from the Culinary Institute of America, Marron has years of cooking experience in cities that include San Francisco, Minneapolis and Washington D.C.

Only one spud makes the cut in his kitchen— Idaho Russets.

They receive the VIP (very important potato) treatment.

“Most often potatoes are in cold storage and that causes the starches to tighten up,” Marron said.

Or, The Whale potatoes avoid the refrigerator for several days, ensuring room temperature status.

After slicing, the spuds soak in plain water overnight, releasing starch and allowing for maximum flavor and texture.

Fries are fried twice here. Once at about 275F until they “start to get wrinkly” said Marron.

Placed on large sheet pans, the partially cooked fries cool completely, go back into the cooler where they are stored for an additional day.

Deep fried again at 350F, until golden, the fries ($9 for a plate) are garnished with salt, pepper and (top secret!) herbs.

“I’ve heard only good things about my fries,” he said.

The Original Hot Dog Shop

3901 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh

“The Dirty O” or “The O” is a fry lovers destination.

This Oakland old-school local institution has been feeding late-night revelers for more than 55 years.

Come here for the experience, not the ambiance.

And the fries. Fried in peanut oil, CNN named them “Best Fries” in 2012.

Piled high on a cafeteria plate and priced right ($7.09 for the large), make it a meal or share with friends.

Customers insist on dipping them in cheese sauce, ranch dressing or gravy.

Greasy fry goodness awaits and O regulars offer a tip: order the fries cooked slightly crispy.

Hemingway’s Cafe

3911 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh

Stroll a few doors down from The O and hit up popular watering hole Hemingway’s for fries.

A staple on Pitt’s campus, “Hems” screams college bar — casual, cheap and open late.

Here you’ll find non-typical fry offerings.

With a name like “Cloggin’ Fries” ($8) you know what you’re getting — a generous serving of french fries topped with melted cheddar jack cheese and bacon, served with a side of ranch.

Another hearty option, the Pulled Pork Fries ($9) — topped with BBQ pork piled high and shredded cheddar cheese.

Park Bruges

5801 Bryant St., Pittsburgh

This Belgian-inspired cafe tucked away in historic Highland Park serves up fries in a bistro vibe setting with a French flair. Nosh on authentic pommes frites (French for fries is you are curious.)

Order the Bruges Frites ($6) and dip them into a homemade roasted garlic Dijon mayo sauce.

These fries, like many previously mentioned, are twice cooked.

Cycle Diner

139 E 6th Ave., Tarentum

Go nostalgic and nosh on fresh fries in a restored train car.

Everything here is prepared from scratch.

Owner Tommy Scanga doesn’t have a freezer in his Cycle kitchen — fresh is a requirement.

“Everything is fresh here, never frozen,” Scanga said. Scanga cooks up seven signature fries with only Idaho potatoes making the cut in his kitchen. Potatoes are soaked in a water/vinegar mixture and fried in canola oil.

“The vinegar/water gets rid of some of the starch,” Scanga said. “The homemade cheese sauce is our most in-demand fry topping.”

Extra napkins are a must with the Sloppy Fries ($5.99) — smothered with provolone and mozzarella cheeses and topped with homemade gravy.

Try the Loaded ($5.99) piled high with homemade sweet Italian and choriza sausage, shredded mozzarella and provolone cheeses and topped with two fried eggs.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me