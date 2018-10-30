Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Construction vehicle hits overpass on turnpike in Cranberry

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 5:00 a.m.
A large construction vehicle struck an overpass on the eastbound Pennsylvania Turnpike near Cranberry Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018.
Mike Holden | WPXI
A large construction vehicle struck an overpass on the eastbound Pennsylvania Turnpike near Cranberry Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018.

Updated 3 hours ago

Traffic was backed up on the eastbound Pennsylvania Turnpike in Cranberry Township Tuesday morning after a construction vehicle struck an overpass, according to Tribune-Review News Partner WPXI.

Officials on the scene are assessing the damage to the Freedom Road overpass near the Cranberry interchange, which was struck by the large truck shortly before 4 a.m.

The Freedom Road overpass and the turnpike were both restricted to one lane, though both reopened by 6 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

