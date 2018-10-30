House collapses in Munhall fire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Munhall house collapsed in a fire that spread to a second home and threatened a third Tuesday morning, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.

The two-alarm fire on Ridge Way was reported just before 5:30 a.m.

The fire started in a two-story wood-frame home, which collapsed. An elderly woman who lives there escaped, WPXI reported.

The fire spread to one neighboring house, which was vacant and firefighters fought to keep it from spreading to another.

No major injuries were reported, though a firefighter was being checked out after he was struck in the head, according to WPXI.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Fire departments from Munhall, Homestead and numerous other departments responded to the scene.