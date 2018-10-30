Hundreds honor 'earnest but fun-loving' Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz at funeral

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The love and inclusiveness Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz put into the world was obvious Tuesday as hundreds of people gathered to say their final goodbyes.

The funeral for Rabinowitz, 66, of Edgewood was held at the Katz Theater of the Jewish Community Center in Squirrel Hill. Those closest to the beloved doctor shared memories and stories of a man they so admired.

The center accommodated the massive crowd of mourners by streaming the service in its gym, which was also packed.

Rabinowitz practiced family medicine in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood. He was known for his glowing smile and signature bow ties.

Longtime friend Mark Sarver has known Rabinowitz since they were 8 years old. They both went on to be family physicians despite the push for doctors to become specialists at that time. He said Rabinowitz was confident and not afraid to be different—even as a little boy.

“As a boy, Jerry was very much a smaller version of his adult self,” he said. “He was studious and brilliant, earnest but fun-loving with a goofy sense of humor.”

Sarver said no matter how much time went between their visits or talks on the phone they always remained close.

“Laughter was the key to our friendship,” he said.

Rabinowitz’s partner in medicine, Dr. Kenneth Ciesielka, first met Rabinowitz in college at University of Pennsylvania. Their paths merged again in the late 1980s when they began their practice together.

Soon after they merged practices, at the encouragement of Rabinowitz, they began treating AIDS patients when few others would or could.

“Recently, we were at lunch—we often had lunch together once or twice a week—we were reflecting on the course of our careers,” he said. “I told him in my opinion that was our finest hour.”

In addition to serving Pittsburgh as a doctor, he spent time volunteering with charities and serving as the chair of a medical ethics committee.

“Right up to the end, he continued with his profound need to help others,” Ciesielka said. “I was told he rushed out of the relative safety of the Bible study room to help the injured and thus became a victim himself.”

Ellen Surloff, president of Dor Hadash congregation, spoke of Rabinowitz and his wife Miri’s dedication to the congregation. Surloff wore a bow tie in his honor.

“Jerry was the person who quietly behind the scenes did everything for congregation Dor Hadash,” she said. “He did it out of love.”

Surloff said there was always a smile on Jerry’s face — even when he was being beaten at the congregation’s annual poker games.

She ended with a final statement for Rabinowitz.

“Jerry, you will be missed; you will be remembered,” she said. “There is a hole in the congregational heart, and we will do our best to bring the kind of joy and optimism that you brought every day of your life to all of those around you.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer.