Two more cases of 'modern polio' confirmed at UPMC Children's

Two additional cases of a rare neurological disease have been confirmed at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, the Allegheny County Health Department said Tuesday in a news release on social media.

The patients, both residents of Allegheny County, were diagnosed with acute flaccid myelitis, a disease that has been described by medical professionals as polio-like.

The diagnosis brings the total number of confirmed cases in the area to five, ACHD said. Four patients are from Allegheny County, and one is from Washington County.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still reviewing one suspected case in an Allegheny County resident.

The agency said in early October it has observed 38 confirmed cases in 16 states in 2018. The last major outbreak occurred in 2014, when there were 120 cases across 34 states.

CDC recommends regular hand-washing, keeping up to date on vaccines and avoiding mosquito bites.

