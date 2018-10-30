Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Cecil and David Rosenthal remembered at funeral as '2 gentle giants'

Jamie Martines
Jamie Martines | Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 3:00 p.m.
Hearses sits outside of Rodef Shalom prior to the funeral of Cecil and David Rosenthal in Oakland on Oct. 30, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Dan Gilman, they Mayor’s Chief of Staff, greets mourners outside of Rodef Shalom prior to the funeral service of Cecil and David Rosenthal in Oakland on Oct. 30, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Mourners file out of Rodef Shalom following a funeral service for David and Cecil Rosenthal on Oct. 30, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
David and Cecil Rosenthal’s caskets are carried out of Rodef Shalom following their funeral service on Oct. 30, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Mourners file out of Rodef Shalom following a funeral service for David and Cecil Rosenthal on Oct. 30, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Mourners file out of Rodef Shalom following a funeral service for David and Cecil Rosenthal on Oct. 30, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
David and Cecil Rosenthal’s caskets are carried out of Rodef Shalom following their funeral service on Oct. 30, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
David and Cecil Rosenthal’s caskets are carried out of Rodef Shalom following their funeral service on Oct. 30, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Mourners file out of Rodef Shalom following a funeral service for David and Cecil Rosenthal on Oct. 30, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
David and Cecil Rosenthal’s caskets are carried out of Rodef Shalom following their funeral service on Oct. 30, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Mayor Bill Peduto files out of Rodef Shalom with other mourners following a funeral service for David and Cecil Rosenthal on Oct. 30, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Mourners file out of Rodef Shalom following a funeral service for David and Cecil Rosenthal on Oct. 30, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Mourners file out of Rodef Shalom following a funeral service for David and Cecil Rosenthal on Oct. 30, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Mourners congregate outside of Rodef Shalom following a funeral service for David and Cecil Rosenthal on Oct. 30, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Mourners thank Police officers outside of Rodef Shalom following a funeral service for David and Cecil Rosenthal on Oct. 30, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Mayor Bill Peduto speaks with mourners outside of Rodef Shalom following a funeral service for David and Cecil Rosenthal on Oct. 30, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Mourners file out of Rodef Shalom following a funeral service for David and Cecil Rosenthal on Oct. 30, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A line wraps around the block to visit with the family of Cecil and David Rosenthal prior to their funeral service at Rodef Shalom in Oakland on Oct. 30, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A line wraps around the block to visit with the family of Cecil and David Rosenthal prior to their funeral service at Rodef Shalom in Oakland on Oct. 30, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Members of the Pittsburgh Steelers organization including coach Mike Tomlin and his wife Kiya Winston wait in line for the funeral synagogue shooting victims, Cecil Rosenthal, 59, and his brother, David Rosenthal, 54, at Rodef Shalom in Shadyside, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
They were affectionately known as “The Boys.”

Cecil Rosenthal was a neighborhood socialite with an ear for the latest news. His younger brother David Rosenthal was reserved and hard-working, but he always loved to share a good joke or compliment.

“We always thought of Cecil and David as the two gentle giants,” their sister, Diane Hirt, told those packed inside Rodef Shalom Temple in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood Tuesday to remember her brothers.

Celebrate their lives, Hirt said. They loved a party.

Cecil Rosenthal, 59, and David Rosenthal, 54, both of Squirrel Hill, were among the 11 people killed Saturday during a shooting at Tree of Life Congregation in Squirrel Hill. Their funeral, held Tuesday morning, was among the first honoring the victims to take place this week.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin attended. Both live in Squirrel Hill. The Rosenthals’ sister, Michele, is the Steelers ’ former community relations director.

Many other Steelers players were seen outside the service.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto was also seen at the temple following the funeral.

A line outside Rodef Shalom extended from the temple’s Morewood Avenue entrance to Fifth Avenue as mourners prepared to say goodbye to the Rosenthal brothers. Many people could not get inside for the viewing, held prior to the noon funeral service.

Others hugged, cried and chatted in small groups before taking their seats inside the sanctuary.

The bright space is airy and welcoming, with a towering, vaulted ceiling. Sunlight streamed in through a rainbow-colored stained glass window at the back, splashing colors—red, purple, green, orange—over the people seated in the balcony.

Some laughed as they shared stories about the brothers. “Everyone knew Cecil,” one woman said, smiling with tears in her eyes.

The brothers were fixtures at Tree of Life. Both helped out before, during and after services. David Rosenthal was meticulous about arranging prayer books and shawls. Cecil Rosenthal was a greeter.

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers of Tree of Life described the brothers as “the sweetest people.”

“God broke the mold that produced Cecil and David,” he said.

ACHIEVA, a group that works with people with disabilities, in a statement noted the brothers’ “love for life and for those around them.”

Both were recipients of ACHIEVA’s residential and employment services.

Cecil also was active with the Pittsburgh chapter of Best Buddies, an organization that provides friendship and inclusion for people with disabilities.

Contributions in Cecil and David’s memory may be made to Tree of Life Congregation, 5898 Wilkins Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15217, or ACHIEVA, 711 Bingham St., Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jamie at 724-850-2867, jmartines@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jamie_Martines.

click me