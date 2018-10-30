Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Refugee resettlement group believed targeted in synagogue attack undeterred

Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 3:21 p.m.
Mark Hetfield, President and Director of the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, a program that assists in resettling refugees, speaks about the Oct. 27 attack that killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue.
Members of Jewish Family and Community Services, from left to right: Rebecca Remson, Jordan Golin, Leslie Aizenman and Jamie Englert.
A local Jewish organization that helps resettle refugees in Pittsburgh will not be deterred by the Saturday morning massacre at a synagogue that housed a congregation that welcomed refugees, leaders said Tuesday.

Robert Bowers, the man charged in the Saturday shooting that left 11 people dead and six injured, left a trail of anti-Semitic rants on the social media network Gab, some of which specifically targeted HIAS.

Dor Hadash, a congregation that holds services in Tree of Life, participated in a refugee Shabbat the week before, according to HIAS President Mark Hetfield. He said he believes Bowers’ internet rants show that he targeted the synagogue because Dor Hadash welcomes refugees.

“To think that this attack happened because of that — because they were welcoming refugees — it’s just hard to get over that,” Hetfield said.

In response to a HIAS list of communities nationwide having a Shabbat dedicated for refugees Oct. 19 and 20, Bowers posted that he appreciated a “list of friends.” Minutes before the shooting, Bowers allegedly wrote on his Gab page, “HIAS likes to bring invaders in that kill our people. I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I’m going in.”

Jewish Family and Community Services (JFCS) works directly with HIAS, which was founded as the Hebrew Immigrant Assistance Society, to help resettle refugees in the Pittsburgh area, with officials noting that such resettlement involves a multi-year vetting process.

“We had circulated information about National Refugee Shabbat to local synagogues and offered assistance in organizing a program to deepen the community’s understanding of today’s global refugee crisis,” JFCS President Jordan Golin said. “The goal was to raise awareness — never to feed a climate of danger and hate.”

Hetfield said the refugee community has offered any support they can to the Jewish community – money, food, anything at all.

“They are so grateful to the Jewish community for our support and are devastated by the thought that their arrival may have contributed to our suffering,” Golin said.

The tragedy and its connection to JFCS’s refugee work will not stop the program.

“We are even more committed to saving the lives of people who have no home, and we will continue this work,” said Leslie Aizenman, director of refugee and immigrant services. “Hopefully this gives us more opportunities to explain who these people are and how safe they are. They are fleeing from terror; they are not causing it.”

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter @meganguzaTrib.

