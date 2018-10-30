Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Steelers pay respects to Squirrel Hill synagogue shooting victims

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 4:27 p.m.
Members of the Pittsburgh Steelers organization including coach Mike Tomlin and his wife Kiya Winston wait in line for the funeral synagogue shooting victims, Cecil Rosenthal, 59, and his brother, David Rosenthal, 54, at Rodef Shalom in Shadyside, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
David and Cecil Rosenthal's caskets are carried out of Rodef Shalom following their funeral service on Oct. 30, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger walks from Rodef Shalom Congregation during the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting Saturday at the Tree of Life synagogue. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger walks from Rodef Shalom Congregation during the funeral services for brothers Cecil and David Rosenthal, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, in Pittsburgh. The brothers were killed in the mass shooting Saturday at the Tree of Life synagogue. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Pittsburgh Steelers took a break from football Tuesday to pay their respects to Squirrel Hill synagogue shooting victims Cecil and David Rosenthal, brothers of former team community relations manager Michele Rosenthal.

More than 100 members of the organization, from players to members of the front office and support staff, attended the viewing at Rodef Shalom Congregation for the Rosenthal brothers. They were two of the 11 people killed Saturday morning by a gunman.

“It has been a tough morning,” said Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who attended with his wife, Ashley. “There were a lot of people there, lot of people to come out and show their love and support, not just for (Michele Rosenthal) but for the community. It’s nice to see but it’s still tough.”

The Steelers moved coach Mike Tomlin’s weekly news conference back an hour from its normal noon start. Tomlin was emotional after Sunday’s victory over the Cleveland Browns, estimating that he lives 800 yards from the Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill. He attended the viewing with his wife, Kiya.

Steelers left guard Ramon Foster said on 93.7 The Fan that Tomlin brought the team together Saturday night to talk about the tragedy in lieu of its regular game-plan meeting. The Steelers understood that they were playing for something greater than a football game.

“I told the guys during the post-game team prayer, ‘We’re thankful for the victory but we also understand that there’s bigger things. There’s life,’” Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said. “I’m glad we could give people three hours of a break of maybe not thinking about it all the time. That’s what sports does sometimes, it helps you to kind of heal. It’s over and people are going to celebrate and enjoy this but reality still sets in for a lot of people.”

Afterward, Roethlisberger sent his thoughts, love and prayers to all of the victims, especially to Michele Rosenthal.

“We love you, Michele,” he said, “and we are thinking about you.”

Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward, who also lived in Squirrel Hill and has done community service work in the neighborhood, was teary-eyed after the game in discussing the shooting.

“That community, it doesn’t matter if you’re Jewish, it doesn’t matter if you’re Christian. Everybody cares about everybody,” Heyward said. “No person should have to go through that. … It’s just a hateful act that nobody deserves.”

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kevin at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

