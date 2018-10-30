Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Synagogue shooting suspect Robert Bowers moved to Butler prison

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 4:33 p.m.
Robert D. Bowers
Submitted
Robert D. Bowers

Updated 9 minutes ago

The suspect in Saturday’s Squirrel Hill synagogue massacre has been moved out of Allegheny County.

Butler County Prison Warden Joe DeMore confirmed Tuesday that Robert Bowers had been moved from the Allegheny County Jail to Butler County.

Bowers arrived at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, DeMore said.

DeMore said he did not know why Bowers, 46, charged with in connection with the killings of 11 members of the Tree of Life Congregation, was moved to his facility.

A representative of the U.S. Marshals Service said the agency would not discuss Bowers’ transfer.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office does not comment on the housing status of federal detainees due to security concerns,” U.S. Attorney spokeswoman Margaret Philbin said.

DeMore said he would not comment on how Bowers was being held at his prison.

DeMore said Bowers would be “treated like any other inmate in the facility.”

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

