Allegheny

Officers injured in Pittsburgh synagogue attack identified

Megan Guza and Michael Divittorio | Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 4:39 p.m.
A SWAT team member heads towards the scene of a mass shooting at a synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
A SWAT team member heads towards the scene of a mass shooting at a synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27, 2018.

Updated 45 minutes ago

Two Pittsburgh police officers were still in the hospital Tuesday, recovering from gunshot wounds sustained during Saturday’s mass shooting in Squirrel Hill, officials said.

SWAT operator Tim Matson, who was shot more than a half-dozen times by alleged gunman Robert Bowers, and Zone 4 Officer Daniel Mead, who was one of the first officers on the scene, remained hospitalized, according to a statement from Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri.

Mead was shot in the hand in a gun battle with Bowers as Bowers tried to leave the Tree of Life Congregation, police said.

Matson was listed in critical conditional at UPMC Presbyterian on Monday. Mead’s condition was stable.

SWAT operator Anthony Burke was shot in the hand on the third floor of the synagogue as officers tried to secure the scene. He was released from the hospital Sunday.

Zone 4 Officer Michael Smidga was treated and released Saturday. He was either grazed by a bullet or struck in the head by shrapnel, Togneri said.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety had withheld the names of the officers until Tuesday.

Two additional officers, John Persin and Tyler Pashel, were not shot, but sustained injuries and were released. Persin suffered hearing-related issues. Pashel injured his knee.

“These officers and countless others acted heroically in running toward gunfire to save citizens and their fellow officers, as did many others from Pittsburgh Public Safety and neighboring law enforcement agencies,” Togneri said.

Megan Guza and Michael DiVittorio are Tribune-Review staff writers.

