Duquesne University prayer service calls for understanding, 'good works'

Mourners left an interfaith prayer service Tuesday night in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood with a call to action to honor those killed in Saturday’s synagogue massacre: Do more good.

“We’re all responsible in some individual way for maintaining the movement toward just understanding and appreciating each other, and not being so willing to judge others,” said Susan Munson, a retired education professor of Wilkins Township. “And it is something we have to do every day.”

Hundreds of people attended an interfaith prayer service at Duquesne University in support of the three congregations at Tree of Life synagogue impacted by Saturday’s attack, Dor Hadash, New Light and Tree of Life/L’Simcha.

“It was brought out so many times tonight that, if we go out and do good works, we’re honoring the dead, and we’re giving light instead of darkness,” said Sister Mary Frances Grasinger, who taught educational administration at Duquesne from 1978 to 2012.

Munson, who focused on teaching special education while at Duquesne’s School of Education, said she attended the vigil because she “felt like I needed to be together with other people to deal with the grief and the feelings“ affecting the region.

“Regardless of our faiths,” Munson said, “we all came together with the same feelings.”

The one-hour service included prayer, music by the Duquesne University Chapel Choir and brief remarks by college officials.

“The singing was very beautiful, the prayers were very beautiful,” Grasinger said. “There was a lot of talk about peace and goodness, and we all need those uplifting moments, especially when we’re grieving.”

Duquesne President Ken Gormley denounced all forms of hate and lamented the danger of hateful rhetoric.

Rabbi Danielle LeShaw, a Hillel International senior educator, recited the names of the dead: Joyce Fienberg, Richard Gottfried, Rose Mallinger, Jerry Rabinowitz, Cecil Rosenthal, David Rosenthal, Bernice Simon, Sylvan Simon, Daniel Stein, Melvin Wax and Irving Younger.

Meaningful change will take more concerted efforts by everyone, in terms of “reaching out to members of the community, people who may look different, who may think different,” Duquesne education professor Morgan Chitiyo said.

“We are together in this,” said Chitiyo, of Bethel Park, “and there’s no place for this type of hatred in our community.”

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.