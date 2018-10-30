Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Allegheny

Duquesne University prayer service calls for understanding, 'good works'

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 10:30 p.m.
Reverend William Christy, University Chaplin, speaks at an Interfaith Prayer Service inside of the Duquesne University Student Union on Oct. 30, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Reverend William Christy, University Chaplin, speaks at an Interfaith Prayer Service inside of the Duquesne University Student Union on Oct. 30, 2018.
Eleven candles, one for each life lost at the Tree of Life Congregation, are lit at a interfaith prayer service at Duquesne University on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Eleven candles, one for each life lost at the Tree of Life Congregation, are lit at a interfaith prayer service at Duquesne University on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018.
Representatives of multiple faiths and officials from Duquesne University lead an interfaith prayer service on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, to honor the 11 people killed at a Squirrel Hill synagogue on Saturday.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Representatives of multiple faiths and officials from Duquesne University lead an interfaith prayer service on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, to honor the 11 people killed at a Squirrel Hill synagogue on Saturday.
An interfaith prayer service at Duquesne University drew participants from many faiths on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
An interfaith prayer service at Duquesne University drew participants from many faiths on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018.
An interfaith prayer service was held inside the Duquesne University Student Union on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
An interfaith prayer service was held inside the Duquesne University Student Union on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018.

Updated 3 hours ago

Mourners left an interfaith prayer service Tuesday night in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood with a call to action to honor those killed in Saturday’s synagogue massacre: Do more good.

“We’re all responsible in some individual way for maintaining the movement toward just understanding and appreciating each other, and not being so willing to judge others,” said Susan Munson, a retired education professor of Wilkins Township. “And it is something we have to do every day.”

Hundreds of people attended an interfaith prayer service at Duquesne University in support of the three congregations at Tree of Life synagogue impacted by Saturday’s attack, Dor Hadash, New Light and Tree of Life/L’Simcha.

“It was brought out so many times tonight that, if we go out and do good works, we’re honoring the dead, and we’re giving light instead of darkness,” said Sister Mary Frances Grasinger, who taught educational administration at Duquesne from 1978 to 2012.

Munson, who focused on teaching special education while at Duquesne’s School of Education, said she attended the vigil because she “felt like I needed to be together with other people to deal with the grief and the feelings“ affecting the region.

“Regardless of our faiths,” Munson said, “we all came together with the same feelings.”

The one-hour service included prayer, music by the Duquesne University Chapel Choir and brief remarks by college officials.

“The singing was very beautiful, the prayers were very beautiful,” Grasinger said. “There was a lot of talk about peace and goodness, and we all need those uplifting moments, especially when we’re grieving.”

Duquesne President Ken Gormley denounced all forms of hate and lamented the danger of hateful rhetoric.

Rabbi Danielle LeShaw, a Hillel International senior educator, recited the names of the dead: Joyce Fienberg, Richard Gottfried, Rose Mallinger, Jerry Rabinowitz, Cecil Rosenthal, David Rosenthal, Bernice Simon, Sylvan Simon, Daniel Stein, Melvin Wax and Irving Younger.

Meaningful change will take more concerted efforts by everyone, in terms of “reaching out to members of the community, people who may look different, who may think different,” Duquesne education professor Morgan Chitiyo said.

“We are together in this,” said Chitiyo, of Bethel Park, “and there’s no place for this type of hatred in our community.”

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter @NewsNatasha.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me