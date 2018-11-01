Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics will host open house on Saturday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The aeronautics school begun by one of the Wright brothers is looking for area residents with an interest in aviation.

The Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics, which was opened by Orville Wright and Glenn Curtiss in 1927 as the Curtiss-Wright Flying Service, will host an 11 a.m. open house, Nov. 3 on its main campus at the Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin.

The event will give PIA officials “the opportunity to deliver critical information about career demand,” said president Suzanne Markle. “That we continue to host events at each of our campuses with such a large number of companies in comparison to the number of upcoming graduates is a strong indicator of sustained career demand.”

The average PIA graduate’s salary is just under $38,000, according to school officials.

PIA, along with nearby Rosedale Technical Institute, was listed among the top 15 two-year trade schools in the U.S. working to close the nation’s skills gap in an August 2018 story in Forbes magazine.

PIA is located at 5 Allegheny County Airport, West Mifflin.

