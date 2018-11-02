Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Roberto Clemente jersey sold for $66,000 at auction

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, 11:24 a.m.
A game-worn Roberto Clemente jersey from 1971 or 1972 was sold for $66,000 at auction to an anonymous bidder.
Robert Edwards Auctions
Updated 11 hours ago

Number 21 is worth a whopping $66,000 to an anonymous bidder who bought a game-worn Roberto Clemente jersey at auction this week.

The knit Pirates home jersey was worn in either 1971, 1972 or both, according to Robert Edward Auctions. The exact date is uncertain because a tag listing the year was removed.

However, the auction house received a letter of authenticity from the Pirates saying the jersey was worn in 1972 — Clemente’s final season.

The hall-of-fame outfielder died in a plane crash Dec. 31, 1972 on the way to deliver aid to earthquake victims in Nicaragua.

The online auction started the bidding at $10,000. There were 24 bids.

The jersey was part of an auction that included many other pricey pieces of sports history. A baseball signed by Babe Ruth went for $144,000, according to CBS Sport s. Baseball cards depicting Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle went for $132,000 each.

All told the auction brought in more than $8 million, according to CBS.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

