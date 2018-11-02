Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Allegheny

Monroeville man accused of sexually assaulting children

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, 1:42 p.m.
Nicholas Malich, 41, of Monroeville, was accused of sexual assault, aggravated assault and other felonies on Oct. 19, 2018.
Allegheny County Jail
Nicholas Malich, 41, of Monroeville, was accused of sexual assault, aggravated assault and other felonies on Oct. 19, 2018.

Updated 7 hours ago

A Monroeville man has been charged with 10 felonies and four misdemeanors related to sexual and aggravated assault in a case involving four children all under the age of 14.

Nicholas Malich, 41, was arrested Oct. 19 when Monroeville police went to his house for a call about a domestic dispute.

Police learned Malich had assaulted his wife by “choking her to the point of unconsciousness,” according to a criminal complaint. The complaint said Malich also threatened to “hit her in the head with a crow bar and crush her skull along with several other threatening comments.”

The criminal complaint detailed allegations of assault and sexual assault against children, one of which was a toddler. Malich was also accused of sexually assaulting a 6 year-old girl on two separate occasions.

The Tribune-Review does not identify victims of sexual assault.

The complaint also detailed an occasion where a 14-year-old boy was forced to drink alcohol to the point of reaching a blood alcohol content of .12 percent. The legal BAC in Pennsylvania for drivers is .08 percent.

Malich is accused of threatening to use a hunting knife to kill his wife, the complaint said. Officers recovered a hunting knife at Malich’s home on Oct. 29.

Malich is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Herbst on Nov. 19.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me