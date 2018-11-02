Monroeville man accused of sexually assaulting children

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Monroeville man has been charged with 10 felonies and four misdemeanors related to sexual and aggravated assault in a case involving four children all under the age of 14.

Nicholas Malich, 41, was arrested Oct. 19 when Monroeville police went to his house for a call about a domestic dispute.

Police learned Malich had assaulted his wife by “choking her to the point of unconsciousness,” according to a criminal complaint. The complaint said Malich also threatened to “hit her in the head with a crow bar and crush her skull along with several other threatening comments.”

The criminal complaint detailed allegations of assault and sexual assault against children, one of which was a toddler. Malich was also accused of sexually assaulting a 6 year-old girl on two separate occasions.

The Tribune-Review does not identify victims of sexual assault.

The complaint also detailed an occasion where a 14-year-old boy was forced to drink alcohol to the point of reaching a blood alcohol content of .12 percent. The legal BAC in Pennsylvania for drivers is .08 percent.

Malich is accused of threatening to use a hunting knife to kill his wife, the complaint said. Officers recovered a hunting knife at Malich’s home on Oct. 29.

Malich is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Herbst on Nov. 19.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer.