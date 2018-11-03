Fatal shooting in Knoxville on Friday night ruled a homicide

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man was shot to death late Friday night in the city’s Knoxville section, according to authorities.

The victim was identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office as James Loughlin, 23, of Pittsburgh.

Police responding to the 700 block of Browsnville Road near the Unimart convenience store at about 10:30 p.m. found Loughlin suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to UPMC Mercy Hospital in Uptown where he died at about 11:15 p.m., according to investigators.

The medical examiner’s office said Loughlin died from a gunshot wound to the trunk.

The incident is under investigation by the Pittsburgh Police Violent Crimes Unit.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.